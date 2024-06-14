Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.38.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB
Insider Transactions at Airbnb
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airbnb Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ABNB opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.