Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASTL. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
