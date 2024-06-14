American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.30.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $222.16 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

