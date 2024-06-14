American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of AIG opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in American International Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

