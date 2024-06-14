Analysts Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Target Price at $47.00

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.