Analysts Set Expectations for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LBPH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $775.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

