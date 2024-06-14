Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price at $14.61

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $993.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $96,603.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $108,493.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,244,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,122 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fastly by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,057,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 466,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

