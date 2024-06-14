Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.89). 20,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 183,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.88).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £82.01 million, a PE ratio of 534.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Anexo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,538.46%.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

