Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.47.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.93. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $829,240,000 after buying an additional 279,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

