Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

ARCC stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

