Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the stock.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of ABG stock opened at $233.43 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.29.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
