Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $233.43 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.29.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.