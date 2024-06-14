Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 2.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

