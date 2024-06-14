AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 8,880 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $305,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AssetMark Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.10.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMK shares. William Blair cut AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.
