AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 8,880 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $305,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMK shares. William Blair cut AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

