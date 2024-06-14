AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 30,677,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,820,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

