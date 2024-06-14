AT&T (NYSE:T) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

