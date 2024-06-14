Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($9.04) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Auction Technology Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATG opened at GBX 564 ($7.18) on Wednesday. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £686.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,050.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 548.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 547.24.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

