Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($9.04) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Auction Technology Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ATG opened at GBX 564 ($7.18) on Wednesday. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £686.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,050.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 548.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 547.24.
