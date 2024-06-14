Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after purchasing an additional 753,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.