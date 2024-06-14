Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.33. 2,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

