Bancor (BNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.77 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $91.77 million and $2.95 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010399 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,699.14 or 0.99979348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012508 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00089992 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,773,222 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,787,929.83671592 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.70530083 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $3,749,370.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.