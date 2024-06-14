Bank of America Raises Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $37.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 66.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

