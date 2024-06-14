Barclays Trims J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $123.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.94 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

