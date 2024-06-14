Benchmark Raises PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $61.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of PAR opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,262,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 152,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 583.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 149,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

