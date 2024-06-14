BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,989 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $57.35. 2,062,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

