BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BioLineRx in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

BioLineRx Stock Up 3.9 %

BLRX stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $54.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

