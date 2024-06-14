Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $39,123.84 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BXMT opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.83 and a beta of 1.47.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
