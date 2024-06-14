Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$99.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$94.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 89,048 shares of company stock worth $7,003,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

