BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

BP Price Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Vima LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of BP by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

