Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

BNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.8 %

BNL stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 103,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $11,016,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

