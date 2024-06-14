Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Target Price at $321.86

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,911,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AON by 410.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $295.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

