Brokers Issue Forecasts for Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Shares of AVXL opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $315.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Anavex Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $374,971.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

