Brokers Issue Forecasts for POET Technologies Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of POET Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ POET opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

