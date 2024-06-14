Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Lessened by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.56. 915,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,953. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.