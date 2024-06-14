Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

CABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 403,953 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 337,277 shares in the last quarter.

CABA opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.47. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

