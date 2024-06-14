Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
CABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
CABA opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.47. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
