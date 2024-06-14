Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

