Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Bitfarms stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bitfarms by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bitfarms by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.