Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 18th (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 18th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

