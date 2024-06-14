Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 18th (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 18th.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.