Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CE. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.41.

Get Celanese alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $144.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.73. Celanese has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Celanese by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.