Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,117 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 2.5% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $41,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after buying an additional 385,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centene by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,966. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

