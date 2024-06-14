China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $8.85.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
