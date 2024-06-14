Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.19.

CHD stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,955 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

