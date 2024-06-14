Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a $1,560.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,678.99 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,735.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,352.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,245.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $778.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

