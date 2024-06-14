CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498. Insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CleanSpark by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

