Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,056,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,845,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,822,000 after buying an additional 1,963,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

