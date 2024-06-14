Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.14.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $221.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.10.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.
