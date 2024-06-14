Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Codexis by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $221.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

