Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTSH. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $64.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

