Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $7,486,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

