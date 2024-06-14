Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 3,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Concierge Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.