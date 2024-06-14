ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 323 ($4.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.17 ($3.91).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTEC

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 0.3 %

About ConvaTec Group

LON CTEC opened at GBX 253 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.14. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.20 ($3.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5,060.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.