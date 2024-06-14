ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.95) target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 323 ($4.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.17 ($3.91).
Read Our Latest Report on CTEC
ConvaTec Group Trading Down 0.3 %
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.