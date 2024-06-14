Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Shares Up 72.7%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 72.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Cynata Therapeutics Stock Up 72.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile
Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell and mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.
