Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $13,954,857.95 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $13,954,857.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,634,154.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.56, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.